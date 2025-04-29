Barclays PLC Purchases 26,785 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of QuinStreet worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QNST opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $981.43 million, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QNST. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $194,846.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,269.28. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,955,585.08. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

