Barclays PLC Purchases 6,496 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Atlanta Braves worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 92,248 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,736,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 44,258 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $1,849,984.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 330,870 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,366. The trade was a 15.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 147,278 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,376 in the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.