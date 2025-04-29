Barclays PLC Purchases 66,506 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,506 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,892,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Zymeworks by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,493,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $896.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 320,690 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $3,684,728.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,040,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,309,377.99. The trade was a 2.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,350,347 shares of company stock worth $16,137,499. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZYME has been the subject of several research reports. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

