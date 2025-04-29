Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,580.72. This trade represents a 40.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $571.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

