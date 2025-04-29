Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of ($126.74) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UMH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

