Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,434 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EPC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

NYSE:EPC opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

