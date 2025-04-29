Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,544 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Flowers Foods by 144.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 21.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $4,461,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $1,077,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

