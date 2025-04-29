Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of MasterBrand worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Price Performance

MasterBrand stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.70. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterBrand

In other MasterBrand news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,618.08. This represents a 26.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This represents a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

See Also

