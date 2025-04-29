Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 495,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,442,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $414.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.08 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

