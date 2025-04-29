Barrington Research Has Weak Outlook for TSQ FY2025 Earnings

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQFree Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Townsquare Media in a report released on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.10%. The company had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

TSQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

TSQ opened at $6.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.57%.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 59.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

