Barrington Research Weighs in on Cumulus Media Q2 Earnings

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cumulus Media in a report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.43) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CMLS opened at $0.22 on Monday. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cumulus Media stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.86% of Cumulus Media at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

