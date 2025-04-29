Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $312.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ONC. Macquarie raised their target price on Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 target price on Beigene in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities set a $348.00 price target on Beigene in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Beigene from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.88.

Beigene Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ONC opened at $249.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.09. Beigene has a 12-month low of $141.31 and a 12-month high of $287.88. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Beigene will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beigene

In other Beigene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 30,654 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $7,379,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.66, for a total transaction of $10,133,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,146,048 shares of company stock valued at $295,198,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

