Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Worth Watching – April 27th

ServiceNow, Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, Arista Networks, Accenture, QUALCOMM, and Snowflake are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded up $7.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $946.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $838.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $967.71. The company has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a PE ratio of 138.52, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $267.87. 5,649,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $257.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.47. 38,037,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,269,420. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $101.40.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,456,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,187. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34. The stock has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,912. Accenture has a 52-week low of $275.01 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.14 and a 200 day moving average of $347.12.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,144,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average of $159.44. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.26. 4,161,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,335. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.13. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $194.40.

