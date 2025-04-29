Biogen (BIIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Biogen to post earnings of $3.59 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. Biogen has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. HSBC downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Biogen from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Biogen from $156.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.07.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

