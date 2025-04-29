BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $741.84 million for the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $94.85.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,119.90. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

