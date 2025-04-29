Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) by 317.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Biomea Fusion worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMEA shares. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Shares of BMEA opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $84.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

