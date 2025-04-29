BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $604.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a current ratio of 39.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.08%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock TCP Capital

In other news, CEO Philip M. Tseng purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,663.38. This represents a 34.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Wolfe acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,003 shares in the company, valued at $64,984.36. The trade was a 320.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,444 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock TCP Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at $81,000.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.