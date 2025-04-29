Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. TD Cowen raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,241,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,071 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,168,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794,102 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,278.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

