Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

Shares of OBDC opened at $14.33 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

