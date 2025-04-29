Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Insider Activity

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $121.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.74. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.