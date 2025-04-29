Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

BFAM opened at $121.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.