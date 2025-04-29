Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Target Price at C$50.13

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$33.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$631.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.04. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$30.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Householder purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.01 per share, with a total value of C$144,040.00. Also, Director Anne De Greef-Safft bought 2,000 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,985.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $436,101. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

