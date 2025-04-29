Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) PT at C$7.09

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.09.

BIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cormark raised Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. National Bank Financial raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 target price on Birchcliff Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

TSE BIR opened at C$6.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 700.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$189,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $205,716. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

