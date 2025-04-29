Brokerages Set Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Target Price at $241.00

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

BR opened at $237.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.50 and its 200 day moving average is $230.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,973,188.84. This trade represents a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,854.40. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,155,000 after acquiring an additional 247,157 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

