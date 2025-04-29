Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Target Price at $12.00

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 284.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 55,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 378.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 359,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71,835 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGAU opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

