Brokerages Set First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) PT at $2,330.82

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,330.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. The trade was a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,772.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,808.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2,023.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

