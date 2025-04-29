Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) PT at $162.25

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNVGet Free Report) (TSE:FNV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $170.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.48. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $178.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNVGet Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

