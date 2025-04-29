Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target at $16.50

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

