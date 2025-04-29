Brokerages Set Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) PT at $18.33

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KYTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 274,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 39,291 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 375.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.57. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

