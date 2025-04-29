Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Target Price at $19.17

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $101,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,732.95. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 132,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,544. The trade was a 4.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 244,905 shares of company stock worth $4,718,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Magnite by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,605,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,593,000 after buying an additional 257,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $122,986,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Magnite by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,030,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,918,000 after buying an additional 450,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Magnite by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,524,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,957,000 after buying an additional 170,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Magnite by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,756,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,061,000 after buying an additional 1,336,458 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. Magnite has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

