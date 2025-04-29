Brokerages Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target at $14.00

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. National Vision has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $969.82 million, a PE ratio of -61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,411,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,491,000 after acquiring an additional 167,735 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,675,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30,235 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 2,528,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,308,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,459 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

