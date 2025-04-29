Brokerages Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) PT at $28.53

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVLV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

RVLV stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 65,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $1,978,232.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,300. This represents a 47.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,819 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,080. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

