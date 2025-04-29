Brokerages Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price at $64.50

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $60,157.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,028.86. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $9,923,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,260,537.62. This represents a 51.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 902,954 shares of company stock worth $55,354,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. Roblox has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

