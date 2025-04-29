Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT at $129.00

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,514.45. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $520,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB opened at $102.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average of $120.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.33. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

