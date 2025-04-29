Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Price Target at $68.13

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.13.

A number of analysts have commented on SLG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $54.24 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 678.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.61.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -735.71%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

