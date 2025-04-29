Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target at $5.38

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TIXT. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NYSE TIXT opened at $2.50 on Friday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $689.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

