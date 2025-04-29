Brokerages Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Target Price at $61.78

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after buying an additional 446,648 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,241,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

