Brokers Offer Predictions for Fiserv’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $177.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $146.25 and a 12-month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.