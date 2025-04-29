Brokers Set Expectations for Aecon Group Q4 Earnings

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$31.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.90.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$15.90 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.03 and a 52 week high of C$29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.26.

In other news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,595.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is -74.76%.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

