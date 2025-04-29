Brunner (LON:BUT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,290.29 ($17.34) and traded as high as GBX 1,352 ($18.16). Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,294 ($17.39), with a volume of 77,485 shares trading hands.

Brunner Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £569.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,290.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,382.78.

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The investment trust reported GBX 27.37 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Brunner had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 94.54%.

About Brunner

Brunner aims to provide its investors with both capital growth and growing dividends by investing in a portfolio of global equities. The Trust invests in companies all over the world, seeking out opportunities for growth and reliable dividends wherever they may be. Trust’s performance is measured against the benchmark index (70% FTSE World ex-UK Index and 30% FTSE All-Share Index).

