California Water Service Group (CWT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect California Water Service Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

