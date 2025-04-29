Canadian National Railway (CNI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Canadian National Railway has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.580-5.840 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNI stock opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $129.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

