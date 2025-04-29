Canadian Stocks To Follow Now – April 27th

CSX, TC Energy, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Celsius, and Raymond James are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,351,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,703,603. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,055,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRP

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Shares of TD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $64.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TD

Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.05. 1,970,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average of $96.38. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,463. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Celsius stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,853,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,834. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. Celsius has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $98.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $137.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,974. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Featured Stories