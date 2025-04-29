Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$170.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$176.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$70.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Tire from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$151.80.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$151.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$146.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$152.41. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$130.74 and a 1 year high of C$169.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

