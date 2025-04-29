Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as high as C$0.38. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 3,391 shares traded.
Canagold Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$46.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.84.
Canagold Resources Company Profile
Canagold owns a portfolio of Gold and Silver projects located in North America. The company’s flagship asset is New Polaris – an advanced and past-producing, high-grade gold project in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company has a fully funded work program underway at New Polaris, and is currently advancing the project to feasibility status.
