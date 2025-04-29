Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Earnings Estimates for ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for ServiceNow in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $9.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.94. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,048.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ServiceNow’s current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NOW. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,032.94.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $937.68 on Monday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $837.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $967.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total transaction of $2,541,357.99. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,373.88. This represents a 36.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $19,853,273. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.