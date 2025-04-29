Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Financial Contrast

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) and Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 265.3%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. OceanPal pays out -75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OceanPal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OceanPal and Capital Clean Energy Carriers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal $5.27 billion 0.00 -$1.98 million ($2.64) -0.29 Capital Clean Energy Carriers $369.41 million 2.84 $193.63 million $2.56 7.02

Risk and Volatility

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Clean Energy Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

OceanPal has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for OceanPal and Capital Clean Energy Carriers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 1 2 0 2.67

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.63%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers is more favorable than OceanPal.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal -37.37% -10.69% -10.06% Capital Clean Energy Carriers 46.85% 9.76% 3.16%

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers beats OceanPal on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

