Capital One Financial Has Optimistic View of NOG Q1 Earnings

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Thursday, April 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $24.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 54.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 127.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,215,673.72. This represents a 0.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bahram Akradi acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,662,016 shares in the company, valued at $46,586,308.48. This represents a 2.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

