Casella Waste Systems (CWST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $403.64 million for the quarter. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.95. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $120.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 505.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $237,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,578.49. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

