CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.66. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 181.52% and a negative net margin of 143.18%.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) by 226.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,158 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.64% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

